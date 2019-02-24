Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Lowered Stake; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Boosted Its Stake by $3.16 Million

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 13.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 34,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.37M, up from 251,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86.79. About 1.68 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 72.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 201,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 78,138 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.17M, down from 279,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 12.53 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon (NYSE:VZ) Issues Q4 Print, 2019 Outlook: 4 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” on January 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: The Year Of Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5G Holds the Key for Verizon Stock and the Q4 Earnings Report – Investorplace.com” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Watch For in Verizonâ€™s Q4 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 5.08 million shares to 11.33M shares, valued at $115.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (NYSE:TKC) by 84,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cna Finance reported 58,715 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.47% or 41,917 shares. Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 139,746 shares. Penobscot Mgmt stated it has 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ckw Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 7,437 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.24% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). South State owns 188,384 shares. New York-based Sanders Cap Limited has invested 1.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sfmg Ltd Llc invested in 16,447 shares. Godsey & Gibb has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,668 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP invested in 0.02% or 4,844 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,510 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp reported 5,233 shares. Accredited Investors holds 7,446 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips Electrs (NYSE:PHG) by 43,360 shares to 362,190 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,956 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).