Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Lowered Its Holding by $3.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; Burns J W & Co Raised Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $516,803

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 70,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 799,605 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.69M, down from 870,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 12.53M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 32.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,677 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.11M, up from 4,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon cited Boeing over quality concerns going back years- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS TO REACH MID-MARKET JET DECISION OVER THE NEXT YEAR, MUST HAVE DISCIPLINED BUSINESS CASE; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 04/04/2018 – Boeing ‘Confident’ About Continuing Trade Talks; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO MUILENBURG CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $425.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 14,532 shares to 40,890 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $602,733 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,695 are held by First State Bank. Valmark Advisers holds 3,032 shares. Pure Advsr reported 2,368 shares. King Luther Mgmt holds 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,668 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 1.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eaton Vance Management has 1.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.26M shares. Moreover, Burns J W New York has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,677 shares. 12,516 were reported by Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd. Ims Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beech Hill Advsrs stated it has 14,792 shares or 2.85% of all its holdings. Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 1.92 million shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.1% or 542 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 3,737 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 344,000 shares to 689,700 shares, valued at $16.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 20,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group (NYSE:PHM).