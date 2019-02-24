Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

Both Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) and Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00 Enerplus Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.43 20.42

Demonstrates Vermilion Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vermilion Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enerplus Corporation 0.00% 8.6% 5%

Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $2.01 per share while its dividend yield is 8.1%. Enerplus Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.09 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.06%.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Enerplus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Enerplus Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $15 consensus target price and a 70.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vermilion Energy Inc. and Enerplus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.22% and 28.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.06% of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Enerplus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.28% -11% -26.58% -35.75% -29.48% -37.17% Enerplus Corporation -8.62% -9.56% -23.21% -30.65% 0.46% -10.11%

For the past year Vermilion Energy Inc. was more bearish than Enerplus Corporation.

Summary

Enerplus Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Vermilion Energy Inc.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 14.3 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 39.0 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 123.0 MMbbls of tight oil; 18.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 126.3 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,002.8 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.