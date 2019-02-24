Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 21.31M -0.63 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. N/A 0.00 12.79M -8.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -114.6% -93.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 40.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 40.3. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 84.84% upside potential and an average price target of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32.2% and 18.8% respectively. Insiders held 45% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 8.93% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.92% -23.46% -37.74% 0% 0% -41.66% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -2.63% -34.22% -49.83% -80.66% -89.86% -88.98%

For the past year Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.