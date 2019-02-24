Viking Fund Management Has Cut By $2.04 Million Its Continental Res (CLR) Holding; Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Sentiment Is 0.96

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.28, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. The ratio worsened, as 136 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 142 sold and trimmed stock positions in Westlake Chemical Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 46.32 million shares, up from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Westlake Chemical Partners LP in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 93 Increased: 83 New Position: 53.

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased Continental Res (CLR) stake by 26.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as Continental Res (CLR)’s stock declined 23.98%. The Viking Fund Management Llc holds 83,000 shares with $5.67 million value, down from 113,000 last quarter. Continental Res now has $16.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.78. About 3.43M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

More important recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources -3% after SpringBoard project update – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Continental Resources: An Update On Project SpringBoard – Seeking Alpha”, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Continental Resources, Protagonist Therapeutics, Mobile Mini, J & J Snack Foods, Griffon, and Nordson â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Producers Are Finding Growth at All Costs Too Costly – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc stated it has 572,410 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And Com Incorporated invested in 644,570 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Management has invested 0.11% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 97,614 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Llp accumulated 29,898 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 16,826 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 41,590 shares. Petrus Lta holds 4,287 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 71,219 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj. Sfmg Lc has 4,004 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 13,824 are owned by Creative Planning. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 0.43% or 654,200 shares in its portfolio. Holt Ltd Dba Holt Limited Partnership holds 0.39% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 20,100 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Continental Resources had 24 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Monday, November 5. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $76 target. Seaport Global upgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Monday, October 15 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, November 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Wednesday, October 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $78 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 26.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $335,000 activity. The insider Gould Gary E sold 5,000 shares worth $335,000.

Viking Fund Management Llc increased Delek Us Holding stake by 30,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $9.34 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 2,500 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Vodafone Grp (NASDAQ:VOD) was raised too.

Robotti Robert holds 5.73% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP for 261,970 shares. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owns 55,056 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.95% invested in the company for 91,800 shares. The California-based Denali Advisors Llc has invested 0.81% in the stock. Viking Fund Management Llc, a North Dakota-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $744.92 million. The firm operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It has a 15.1 P/E ratio. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Westlake Chemical Partners: Finally A General Partner Not Taking Advantage Of Unitholders? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Resetting Of The IDR Tiers To Enhance The Long-Term Value Of The Partnership Benefitting Both Partners And Westlake – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Westlake Chemical declares $0.4328 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 98,256 shares traded or 53.14% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) has declined 1.32% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLKP); 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Quarter Distribution; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MLN VS $277.4 MLN; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X