Villere St Denis J & Co Raised By $56.70 Million Its Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stake; Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Shorts Down By 4.2%

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) stake by 400.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc acquired 798,657 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW)’s stock declined 29.32%. The Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 998,307 shares with $71.87M value, up from 199,650 last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New now has $1.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 1.74 million shares traded. Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has risen 4.53% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 30/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW GOOD: A SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN TO H; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers; 04/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $100; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 05/04/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Awards CEO Grossman $33.4 Million

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) had a decrease of 4.2% in short interest. OHI’s SI was 21.11 million shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 4.2% from 22.04M shares previously. With 2.50 million avg volume, 8 days are for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)’s short sellers to cover OHI’s short positions. The SI to Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s float is 10.72%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 1.56 million shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 37.38% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.38% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates

Among 4 analysts covering Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Omega Healthcare had 6 analyst reports since November 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) rating on Thursday, November 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, February 7. The stock of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.93% more from 139.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 239,936 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 200 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 78,461 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 46,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 7,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Da Davidson & owns 10,181 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 7,623 were reported by Cutter And Brokerage. Ledyard State Bank reported 975 shares. Financial Architects holds 0% or 200 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Citadel Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 7,793 were accumulated by Millennium Lc. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Com reported 10,250 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The company has market cap of $7.65 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 25.86 P/E ratio. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 sales for $4.29 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $71,000 were sold by Ritz Michael on Monday, November 19. $49,512 worth of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) was bought by WHITMAN BURKE W. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $950,000 was made by INSOFT STEVEN J on Wednesday, January 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold WTW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 58.98 million shares or 1.42% less from 59.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 114 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 49,936 shares. Pitcairn Communications holds 9,862 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc reported 0.05% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Raymond James And Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 44,418 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Llc invested in 21,576 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer accumulated 50 shares. C M Bidwell Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 2,540 shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 228,194 shares stake. Adi Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 7.75% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Advisory Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Federated Invsts Pa owns 0.1% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 601,016 shares. James Inv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 2,167 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited stated it has 1.45M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 insider sales for $12.79 million activity. On Friday, August 31 the insider Amouyal Philippe sold $566,891. $350,707 worth of stock was bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F on Tuesday, November 6. Hotchkin Nicholas P also sold $9.95M worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) shares. Fajgenbaum Jonas sold $751,637 worth of stock. 2,019 shares were sold by Pollier-Bousquet Corinne, worth $103,489. On Thursday, August 30 COLOSI MICHAEL F sold $1.77M worth of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 23,476 shares.