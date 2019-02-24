Virtu Financial Increased Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position; Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Virtu Financial Llc increased Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) stake by 433.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Virtu Financial Llc acquired 85,336 shares as Buckeye Partners LP (BPL)’s stock declined 24.07%. The Virtu Financial Llc holds 105,002 shares with $3.75M value, up from 19,666 last quarter. Buckeye Partners LP now has $5.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 398,641 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has declined 39.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP

Among 3 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medical Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since December 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by JMP Securities. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, December 11. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. See Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) latest ratings:

Among 5 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Buckeye Partners had 7 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the shares of BPL in report on Thursday, November 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 16 to “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.66 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold BPL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 106.64 million shares or 13.15% more from 94.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.09% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.74% or 49,386 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 798 shares. Cincinnati Company owns 79,294 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15,524 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Company. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.08% or 6,438 shares in its portfolio. Natixis owns 7,256 shares. Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Kings Point Mgmt invested in 0% or 556 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 20,609 shares. Heritage Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 6,230 shares. Conning accumulated 0.09% or 84,424 shares. Maple Cap Management Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Whitnell holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 3,000 shares.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $17,743 activity. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Sauger Joseph sold $17,743.

Virtu Financial Llc decreased Invesco Curncyshs Austrla Dl stake by 24,196 shares to 15,674 valued at $1.13 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) stake by 6,230 shares and now owns 28,900 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.18, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 268.19 million shares or 1.30% less from 271.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 695,654 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 477,409 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). 1,400 are owned by Community Bancorp Na. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking stated it has 176,948 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks owns 18,119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 260,963 shares. Old National Commercial Bank In invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Ameritas Prns Incorporated holds 0.07% or 107,811 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 227,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Group Ltd has invested 0.05% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 0.02% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 252,448 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 17,000 were reported by Keybank Association Oh.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 2.56 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 25.59% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST – WILL CONTINUE TO OWN REAL ESTATE INTERESTS OF 25 POST-ACUTE HOSPITALS OPERATED BY ERNEST WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS NFFO ESTIMATES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS

Since October 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. $870,000 worth of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was sold by McLean Emmett E. On Friday, October 12 the insider Stewart Michael G sold $175,212. 43,065 shares were sold by Aldag Edward K JR, worth $722,631. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $330,660 was made by Hanna James Kevin on Monday, February 11.