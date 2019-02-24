Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

As Biotechnology companies, Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 53.60M -1.27 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 13.88M 158.69 112.06M -2.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vital Therapies Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vital Therapies Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% -167.4% -132.2% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -807.35% -32.7% -30.9%

Volatility and Risk

Vital Therapies Inc. has a beta of 3.53 and its 253.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.29 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vital Therapies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.7 and has 21.7 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vital Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vital Therapies Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Vital Therapies Inc.’s consensus target price is $3.25, while its potential upside is 1,440.28%. Competitively the consensus target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $65, which is potential 52.08% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Vital Therapies Inc. appears more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.6% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares and 98.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. 0.1% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. -14.66% -22.53% -96.12% -94.88% -94.6% -95.46% Acceleron Pharma Inc. -9.13% -14.31% -6.67% 37.98% 37.04% 13.34%

For the past year Vital Therapies Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.