VIVUS Inc. (VVUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Contrasting side by side

Both VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 56.89M 0.93 42.52M -3.98 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 39.85M 4.87 28.11M -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VIVUS Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. -74.74% 182.8% -15.1% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -70.54% -24.1% -18.8%

Liquidity

4.4 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. Its rival Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.3% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 0% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 3.53% -25.82% -37.79% -66.7% -52.05% -41.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 7.57% -23.09% -20.18% -3.47% -63.94% -66.54%

For the past year VIVUS Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.