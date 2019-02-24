Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Increased Its Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake by $428,800; Kynikos Associates LP Lowered Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Stake by $394,240

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 2.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,805 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.29 million, up from 219,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 884,940 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 22.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 6,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $217.11. About 313,603 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES – NEW CONTRACT AWARDS IN QTR WAS ABOUT $2.6 BLN, BRINGING TOTAL BACKLOG TO ABOUT $22 BLN AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – AWARD WAS RECEIVED FROM HUNTINGTON INGALLS, NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING TO SUPPORT PLANNED SHIP CONSTRUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $69,875 activity.

Kynikos Associates Lp, which manages about $4.02 billion and $190.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 28,543 shares to 60,562 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 20,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold HII shares while 141 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 3.75% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 0.21% or 107,605 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 16,352 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 5,097 shares. Pettee Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Qs Llc reported 0% stake. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited reported 70,245 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 8,136 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.04% or 107,375 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% or 6,038 shares. Ancora Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware has 0.82% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Credit Suisse Ag reported 82,686 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 25,144 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Bluecrest stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 96,121 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pennsylvania Tru owns 36,490 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability holds 0.35% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 74,596 shares. Bollard Group holds 462,316 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 11,297 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 23,011 shares. Summit Secs Gp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,900 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Beacon Gru owns 35,622 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 68,487 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 18,277 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,739 shares. Salem Counselors owns 22,778 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp has 73,726 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 100,243 are owned by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $343,467 was made by May Douglas J on Thursday, September 20. On Monday, December 10 the insider Korner Lisa J sold $581,368. The insider Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850.