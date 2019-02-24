Waterfront Capital Partners Boosted Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position; Associated Banc-Corp Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 10.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc acquired 42,000 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock declined 26.69%. The Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 442,000 shares with $15.35 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $6.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 4.32 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Associated Banc-Corp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 13.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Associated Banc-Corp sold 17,376 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Associated Banc-Corp holds 109,737 shares with $18.05M value, down from 127,113 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $462.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 16/04/2018 – Facebook is looking at increased regulatory pressure following last week’s congressional testimony by founder Mark Zuckerberg; 18/03/2018 – Facebook reviewing whether misused data still in hands of political consultant; 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER SAYS TRUST IN FACEBOOK FB.O IS DIMINISHED AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA REPORTS -LETTER; 19/03/2018 – The monetization options could potentially lure more creators away from Facebook; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S RELEASING `FACING FACTS’ SHORT FILM; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 08/04/2018 – Facebook chief appears before Congress, US bank results

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo +2.6% on doubled profits in Q2 report – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi positive on Zayo Group amid bid turmoil – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) – Q2 Earnings Preview For Zayo Group Holdings – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Executives to Present at February Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo jumps 8.6% on chatter of Alphabet, CenturyLink interest – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Zayo Group Holdings had 9 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 11 report. As per Wednesday, November 28, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, November 8 to “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. BTIG Research downgraded Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) on Thursday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $10.71 million activity. Caruso Daniel sold $10.00 million worth of stock. Steinfort Matt sold $148,391 worth of stock. The insider Waters John F Jr. sold 2,348 shares worth $80,162. 1,586 shares were sold by Mays Sandra, worth $54,152. Connor Richard W. had sold 1,038 shares worth $35,240.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 94,645 shares to 404,760 valued at $19.67 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Americold Rlty Tr stake by 26,876 shares and now owns 1.07 million shares. Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ckw Financial Group invested in 1,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jana Ptnrs Limited Co reported 1.76% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 22,405 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 53,856 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Spo Advisory holds 1.29% or 1.52M shares. Franklin reported 6,700 shares. British Columbia Mngmt stated it has 65,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 5.64 million shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Jasper Ridge Prns LP invested in 21,924 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 820,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advsr Capital Limited Liability Com owns 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,037 shares. Chilton Inv Co Lc has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lehman Res reported 3,467 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,344 shares. Saturna Capital invested in 0.04% or 7,537 shares. The New York-based Mathes Com Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt accumulated 50,249 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 26,566 shares. Raymond James Na reported 56,980 shares. First Western Mngmt reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru Inc (Ca) invested in 5,766 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 19,999 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Mariner Wealth Advsr has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salzhauer Michael stated it has 3,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 204,900 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp increased Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 25,889 shares to 631,213 valued at $22.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 8,384 shares and now owns 108,948 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Facebook had 27 analyst reports since September 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, October 31. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $190 target.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AAPL, FB, APC – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) stock could have big upside following Q4 earnings – Nasdaq” on January 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regulatory Pressures On Facebook And Their Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active Users, Revenue & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 45 sales for $202.56 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. Stretch Colin sold $115,710 worth of stock or 750 shares. 38,164 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $5.45M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Another trade for 407,000 shares valued at $72.06M was made by Zuckerberg Mark on Thursday, August 30. FISCHER DAVID B. also sold $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Thursday, November 15 Taylor Susan J.S. sold $290,400 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,112 shares. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.