Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Has Cut Its Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holding by $402,249 as Market Valuation Declined; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Decreased Holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by $855,000 as Share Value Rose

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 22.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,588 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 million, down from 92,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 1.16M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 56.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $665,000, down from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 31.61M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 02/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.76; 08/03/2018 – Dealbook: Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts in Latest Health Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cramer’s market outlook improves after Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA, EXPRESS SCRIPTS HELD TALKS WITH OTHER FIRMS BEFORE DEAL; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Workers’ Compensation Prescription Drug Spending Decreased 3.3 Percent in 2017; 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Acquire Express Scripts For $67 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Nears Deal to Buy Express Scripts–Update; 08/03/2018 – Cigna announced it planned to acquire Express Scripts; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 07/03/2018 – Cigna Is Nearing a Deal to Buy Express Scripts

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.07% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). 1,044 were reported by Shine Advisory. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 3,355 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 75,474 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 4.38 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 6,150 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank invested in 3,424 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.13% or 32,900 shares. Zeke Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 20,114 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership owns 2.43% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 320,462 shares. Sns Fincl Limited Co invested in 4,133 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 21,020 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Lc invested 1.61% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Savings Bank Of Hawaii has 2,678 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Miller Investment Mgmt Lp reported 0.09% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 319,903 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $163.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 9,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jefferies Grp accumulated 0% or 18,917 shares. 20,773 are held by Navellier And Inc. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 779,953 shares. The California-based Elm Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 217,450 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 21,650 shares. 111,885 are owned by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Trustmark Bankshares Department reported 4,543 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 201,200 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Blackrock Inc reported 30.34 million shares stake. Waddell & Reed Finance Inc, a Kansas-based fund reported 743,281 shares. 24,070 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 83,678 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Com owns 288,679 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $107,682 activity. $99,350 worth of stock was bought by ZUCARO ALDO C on Monday, January 28.