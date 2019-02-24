WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). The two are both Electric Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEC Energy Group Inc. 7.68B 3.15 1.06B 3.41 21.83 Ameren Corporation N/A 2.81 N/A 3.43 20.61

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ameren Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us WEC Energy Group Inc. and Ameren Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEC Energy Group Inc. 13.80% 13.3% 4% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

WEC Energy Group Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.02. Competitively, Ameren Corporation’s 81.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of WEC Energy Group Inc. are 0.5 and 0.3. Competitively, Ameren Corporation has 0.6 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ameren Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than WEC Energy Group Inc.

Dividends

WEC Energy Group Inc. pays out $2.21 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 2.92%. On the other side, $1.85 per share with a dividend yield of 2.6% for Ameren Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown WEC Energy Group Inc. and Ameren Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WEC Energy Group Inc. 0 3 2 2.40 Ameren Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

WEC Energy Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $74.8, while its potential downside is -2.40%. Competitively the consensus price target of Ameren Corporation is $70.4, which is potential -2.47% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, WEC Energy Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Ameren Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares and 73.7% of Ameren Corporation shares. WEC Energy Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Ameren Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WEC Energy Group Inc. 2.69% 8.21% 7.68% 27.01% 8.31% 12.04% Ameren Corporation 3.05% 7.07% 7.3% 26.83% 12.83% 19.87%

For the past year WEC Energy Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameren Corporation.

Summary

WEC Energy Group Inc. beats on 12 of the 15 factors Ameren Corporation.

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass. The company provides electric utility services to customers in the paper, food products, foundry, mining, printing, and retail industries, as well as to governmental and health services. It also provides retail natural gas distribution services in the state of Wisconsin, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company serves approximately 1.6 million electric customers and 2.8 million natural gas customers. In addition, it invests in and develops real estate properties, including business parks and other commercial real estate projects primarily in southeastern Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.