Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut By $3.33 Million Its Lamar Advertising Company Class A (LAMR) Holding; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 1.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mawer Investment Management Ltd acquired 55,353 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 3.77 million shares with $425.08M value, up from 3.71 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $349.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased Lamar Advertising Company Class A (LAMR) stake by 2.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 43,225 shares as Lamar Advertising Company Class A (LAMR)’s stock declined 7.31%. The Wedge Capital Management L LP holds 1.67 million shares with $129.75M value, down from 1.71M last quarter. Lamar Advertising Company Class A now has $7.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 343,005 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has declined 5.43% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. 20,791 shares were sold by ISTRE KEITH A, worth $1.59M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold LAMR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.07 million shares or 4.60% less from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Steinberg Asset Management owns 66,061 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 45 were reported by Orrstown Financial. Assetmark invested in 0% or 180 shares. 31 are owned by Financial. Us Savings Bank De has 6,388 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pzena Inv Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 23,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Valley National Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 75 shares. 10,101 are held by Amer Century Incorporated. Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Panagora Asset reported 0% stake.

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased Principal Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:PFG) stake by 25,037 shares to 560,563 valued at $32.84M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hci Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) stake by 18,810 shares and now owns 38,176 shares. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lamar Advertising had 2 analyst reports since September 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target in Friday, December 7 report.

Among 8 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 9 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Jefferies. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Monday, September 17 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Friday, December 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $128 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21.

Since October 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.86 million activity. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. 1,150 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $125,281 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.