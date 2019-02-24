Welch & Forbes Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Has Increased by $913,899 as Share Value Declined; Cullen Frost Bankers Has Increased Its Position in Aon Plc Class A (AON) by $3.07 Million as Stock Rose

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 3.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 6,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.93M, up from 203,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $134.89. About 1.00M shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video); 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc Class A (AON) by 47.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 20,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,329 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.59 million, up from 42,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 998,066 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – INITIALLY, OFFERING WILL BE AVAILABLE DIRECTLY FROM HP AND THROUGH CHANNEL PARTNERS IN U.S. ONLY; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 26,494 shares to 765,331 shares, valued at $27.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,526 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 4,699 shares to 787,753 shares, valued at $66.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:V) by 32,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,570 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).