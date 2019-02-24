Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. and Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.01% -3.11% -4% -6.36% -10.35% -9.46% Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.32% 3.62% 1.29% 0.88% -5.19% -3.08%

For the past year Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 1 of the 1 factors.