White Elm Capital Has Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $1.21 Million as Shares Declined; Jackson Square Partners Stake in Ubiquiti Networks Com Usd0.001 (UBNT) Has Decreased by $61.84 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com Usd0.001 (UBNT) by 55.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 630,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 514,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.89 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.47. About 293,336 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.10% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 93C; 09/03/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces that A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT)

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 7.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 103,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.99 million, up from 95,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 16.18 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG EXITED BABA, DQ, SIMO, MU, WFC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 311 shares to 12,703 shares, valued at $25.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 13,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,217 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold UBNT shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 17.06 million shares or 9.51% less from 18.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp invested 0% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 1.48% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Parametric Port Ltd Liability owns 134,176 shares. Schroder Management Gp, Maine-based fund reported 8,578 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited reported 0.01% stake. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 5,926 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 5,143 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Renaissance Ltd Liability Company stated it has 438,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Edgepoint Inv reported 3% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Northern holds 132,539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Investment reported 124,010 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.48 million activity. Shares for $688,674 were sold by SEGE RONALD on Wednesday, November 28.