Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

This is a contrast between Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Rental & Leasing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Lease Finance Corporation 278.06M 0.96 64.49M 3.45 10.43 Avis Budget Group Inc. 9.09B 0.30 372.00M 2.01 13.34

In table 1 we can see Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Avis Budget Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Avis Budget Group Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Willis Lease Finance Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Willis Lease Finance Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Lease Finance Corporation 23.19% 24.5% 3.6% Avis Budget Group Inc. 4.09% 77.5% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Willis Lease Finance Corporation is 59.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Avis Budget Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $32.5, while its potential downside is -8.01%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Willis Lease Finance Corporation and Avis Budget Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.2% and 0%. Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 13.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Willis Lease Finance Corporation -2.31% -9.71% 4.77% 14.54% 40.86% 44.13% Avis Budget Group Inc. -8.47% -17.89% -17.33% -34.51% -34.26% -38.9%

For the past year Willis Lease Finance Corporation had bullish trend while Avis Budget Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Avis Budget Group Inc. beats Willis Lease Finance Corporation.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.