Wms (WMS) Stock Declined While Ack Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.66 Million; Omnicom Group Com (OMC) Stock Price Rose While Cibc World Markets Trimmed Stake

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wms (WMS) by 4.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 55,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.61M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wms for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 233,654 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc Com (OMC) by 43.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 22,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,570 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01M, down from 52,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 1.61M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Income Tax Expense Reduced by $13M; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc Com (NYSE:BURL) by 110,100 shares to 122,100 shares, valued at $19.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) by 115,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Nelson Jonathan B.. Hewitt Dennis E. also sold $14,006 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Friday, October 26.

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.10 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Nelson Jonathan B.. Hewitt Dennis E. also sold $14,006 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) on Friday, October 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2.