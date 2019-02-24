Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shareholder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Decreased Position as Valuation Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Share Value Declined While Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd. (WNS) by 16.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 190,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 931,595 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.28 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 107,558 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 19.83% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 832 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.26 million, up from 43,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $428.54. About 341,746 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 7,875 shares to 531,825 shares, valued at $35.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 184,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,005 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gagnon Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,032 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Peconic Prns Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. 5,975 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fincl Architects Inc owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has invested 0.28% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.17% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brown Advisory holds 0% or 1,514 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $646.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 247 shares to 46,323 shares, valued at $92.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.