Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Increased Its Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) by $346,881 as Share Value Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Rose, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,568 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.07 million, up from 236,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $131.02. About 1.42M shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 12,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 178,205 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.31M, down from 190,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.26% or 14,067 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.33% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.24% or 1.21M shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,000 shares. Fund Evaluation Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,433 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Exchange Management holds 119,871 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited has invested 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has 2.01 million shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And Incorporated reported 91,476 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation has 4,296 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $11.13 million activity. 275,746 shares were sold by COHEN DAVID L, worth $10.21 million on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, September 27 the insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $228,775. Another trade for 7,636 shares valued at $282,799 was sold by BACON KENNETH J.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc, which manages about $237.57M and $247.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 50,490 shares to 53,562 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

