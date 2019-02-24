Woodstock Trimmed Its Deluxe (DLX) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)

Woodstock Corp decreased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 52.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Woodstock Corp sold 11,375 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock declined 26.84%. The Woodstock Corp holds 10,110 shares with $576,000 value, down from 21,485 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $2.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 189,928 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 40.09% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80

Among 2 analysts covering Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Avis Budget Group had 2 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21. See Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) latest ratings:

21/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $35 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold Avis Budget Group, Inc. shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 80.68 million shares or 1.69% less from 82.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based First Tru Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Vanguard Gru Inc invested 0.01% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 119,250 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 10,761 shares. California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0% or 8,155 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) owns 6,390 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 10,576 shares. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 105,061 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 2,865 shares. Par Capital has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 4.42 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 33,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Americas and International. It has a 7.74 P/E ratio. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure divisions of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious divisions of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members.

The stock increased 2.55% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.33. About 10.78 million shares traded or 433.33% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has declined 34.26% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: THREE CURRENT DIRECTORS PLAN TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC CAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 24/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – BOARD OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM TWELVE TO FOURTEEN DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 20, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Avis Returns to Japan With Presence at Gateway Airports; 02/05/2018 – AVIS BUDGET 1Q NET REV. $2.0B, EST. $1.92B; 31/05/2018 – Avis Budget Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 7; 03/05/2018 – AVIS CEO LARRY DE SHON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – DE SHON SAYS AVIS IS LOOKING AT PEER-TO-PEER CAR SHARING; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP IN NEW COOPERATION PACT WITH SRS INVESTMENT

Since November 7, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $200,314 activity. Shares for $100,122 were bought by Cotter Jeffrey Louis. $100,192 worth of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) was bought by Bush Keith A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 45 investors sold DLX shares while 95 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 39.88 million shares or 6.53% less from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,663 shares in its portfolio. 20,300 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company. Moreover, West Oak Capital Llc has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 275 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 13,065 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust invested in 910 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 117,754 shares. Qs Lc reported 29,026 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp owns 4,659 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 964 shares. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 314,465 shares or 0.66% of the stock.