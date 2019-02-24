Xylem Inc. (XYL)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylem Inc. 5.21B 2.58 549.00M 2.43 27.09 SPX Corporation 1.54B 1.04 78.20M 2.49 10.86

Table 1 highlights Xylem Inc. and SPX Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SPX Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xylem Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Xylem Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylem Inc. 10.54% 15.5% 5.5% SPX Corporation 5.08% 29.2% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Xylem Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SPX Corporation’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xylem Inc. Its rival SPX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Xylem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Dividends

Xylem Inc. dividend pay is $0.84 per share with 1.13% dividend yield annually. No dividend is paid out for SPX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Xylem Inc. and SPX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xylem Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 SPX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$79.2 is Xylem Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Xylem Inc. and SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 90.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Xylem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are SPX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xylem Inc. -9.7% -7.83% -17.52% -8.24% -3.63% -3.37% SPX Corporation -8.69% -8.1% -20.14% -27.68% -13.82% -13.95%

For the past year Xylem Inc. was less bearish than SPX Corporation.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Xylem Inc. beats SPX Corporation.

Xylem Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Sensus. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, WEDECO, Godwin, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater for public utilities and industrial applications. The Applied Water segment provides pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls, and dispensing equipment systems under the Goulds Water Technology, Bell & Gossett, A-C Fire Pump, Standard Xchange, Lowara, Jabsco, Flojet, and Flowtronex names for residential and commercial building services, industrial water, and irrigation applications. The Sensus segment provides communications, smart metering, measurement, and control technologies and services that allow customers to use their distribution networks for the delivery of critical resources, such as water, electricity, and natural gas. This segment also offers software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring, and data management, as well as sells smart lighting products and solutions. The company markets and sells its products through a network of direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and value-added solution providers in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem Inc. is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.