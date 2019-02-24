Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Reaches $33.69 After 9.00% Up Move; Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Stake

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) stake by 2.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,240 shares as Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO)’s stock declined 23.28%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 497,077 shares with $26.30 million value, down from 509,317 last quarter. Madden Steven Ltd now has $2.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 601,639 shares traded or 1.66% up from the average. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 1.30% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2

The stock of Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.98% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 4.77 million shares traded or 109.03% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has declined 15.48% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.48% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464MThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $10.94 billion company. It was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $36.72 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YNDX worth $984.60 million more.

Among 7 analysts covering Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Steven Madden had 8 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, October 22. Buckingham Research maintained Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) rating on Wednesday, October 17. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $36 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, October 30. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SHOO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 53.66 million shares or 0.35% less from 53.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 613,030 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 67,897 shares. Moreover, Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.44% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 12,343 shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Ltd has 0.15% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 6,159 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 97,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 4.13% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Qs Invsts Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Moreover, Quantitative Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 56,631 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,821 are owned by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Allergan Plc stake by 4,557 shares to 268,327 valued at $51.11 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,504 shares and now owns 638,973 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $662,376 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $58,060 was made by Randall Richard P on Tuesday, September 18. Frieders Karla sold $398,228 worth of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) on Monday, September 10. LYNCH ROSE PEABODY sold $143,168 worth of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) on Tuesday, September 18.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 18.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $33.23M for 21.49 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.54% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 5 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, November 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 30 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. As per Friday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.94 billion. The firm offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It has a 7.78 P/E ratio. It provides maps and location services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms.