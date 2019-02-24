Yelp Inc. (YELP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This is a contrast between Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Internet Information Providers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp Inc. 942.77M 3.40 55.35M 1.86 19.18 Alphabet Inc. 136.82B 5.66 30.74B 26.65 39.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Yelp Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Alphabet Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Yelp Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Yelp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Yelp Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp Inc. 5.87% 14.9% 13.6% Alphabet Inc. 22.47% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Yelp Inc. and Alphabet Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp Inc. 1 8 4 2.31 Alphabet Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Yelp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.01% and an $44.71 consensus price target. Alphabet Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1345 consensus price target and a 21.13% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alphabet Inc. seems more appealing than Yelp Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yelp Inc. and Alphabet Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 69.54%. Insiders held 0.5% of Yelp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.74% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yelp Inc. 5.85% -20.52% -21.24% -14.88% -12.63% -15.06% Alphabet Inc. -5.01% -4.92% -10.74% -8% 0.84% -0.65%

For the past year Yelp Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Alphabet Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Yelp Inc.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome, and Google Play, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also sells digital contents, apps and cloud offerings, and hardware products. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, X, and Google Fiber. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.