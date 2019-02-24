Yum Brands (YUM) Shareholder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Boosted Its Stake; As Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Position

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 69.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.55% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $331,000, down from 8,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 860,562 shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 15.39% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 7.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 341,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $426.71 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.39. About 1.93M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 8.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 08/03/2018 – YUM: INFLATION HELD BACK TACO BELL MARGIN LAST YR; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold YUM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 3.21% less from 217.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 14,938 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp reported 4.69M shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Waratah Capital Ltd reported 34,638 shares stake. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 4,331 shares. Bokf Na owns 25,629 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.19% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The California-based Schwab Charles Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 3,079 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va. Argent Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 44,303 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability reported 7,887 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd invested in 17,271 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 8,785 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $8.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 62,925 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $459.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 167,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since September 17, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 12 insider sales for $10.94 million activity. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. 1,681 shares were sold by Skeans Tracy L, worth $148,611. On Monday, October 15 Gibbs David W sold $559,380 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 6,366 shares. Russell David Eric had sold 7,340 shares worth $660,600 on Tuesday, September 25. Catlett Scott had sold 745 shares worth $67,050. On Friday, February 8 the insider Domier Tanya L bought $249,888.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $147.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 5,800 shares to 11,831 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 9,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 17.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $2 per share. UHS’s profit will be $214.18 million for 14.53 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold UHS shares while 131 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.66% more from 78.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sio Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 41,393 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 21,426 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.2% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Icon Advisers has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Prudential Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 226,372 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc reported 35,954 shares. Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 6,150 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Gideon Capital Advsr Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,144 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 8,900 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 1.17 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 35,018 shares. 100 were reported by Endurance Wealth. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 0.04% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 324,300 shares.

