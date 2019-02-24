Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position Held by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,247 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40 million, up from 4,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $267.11. About 3.19 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 58.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.98M, down from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 4.32 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 203,357 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $131.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zogenix Inc by 134,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $10.71 million activity. $65,809 worth of stock was sold by Steinfort Matt on Thursday, October 4. 1,586 shares were sold by Mays Sandra, worth $54,152 on Wednesday, October 3. On Thursday, January 3 the insider Waters John F Jr. sold $134,040. Caruso Daniel sold $10.00M worth of stock or 337,079 shares.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $31.69 million activity. $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. $1.32 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J. 5,740 shares were sold by WILENSKY GAIL R, worth $1.51M on Wednesday, September 12. Shine Kenneth Irwin also sold $44,796 worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, November 9. Nelson Steven H sold $7.05M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, September 7.

More news for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: "UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Announces John H. Noseworthy, MD to Board – StreetInsider.com" on February 13, 2019.