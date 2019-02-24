Zennies (ZENI) risen $8.39342E-05 in 24 hours

It was good day for Zennies (ZENI), as it jumped by $8.39342E-05 or 22.22%, touching $0.0004616381. Top Crypto Experts believe that Zennies (ZENI) is looking for the $0.00050780191 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.000872367468878767. The highest price was $0.0004616381 and lowest of $0.0003357368 for February 23-24. The open was $0.0003777039. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Zennies (ZENI) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days ZENI is up 37.72% from $0.0003352. It traded at $0.0003771 200 days ago. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 22/03/2017. The Crypto ZENI has PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Zennies are a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Zeni or Kozeni is the Japanese word for coins or small change.