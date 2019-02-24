Zevin Asset Management Has Boosted Analog Devices Com (ADI) Stake by $301,668; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc Com (ADI) by 3.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 3,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.41M, up from 98,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 2.25M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 0.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 27,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $329.58 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 5.30 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $57.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 204,811 shares to 6.95 million shares, valued at $281.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $36.98 million activity. 5,000 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $366,957 were sold by Salvadori Daniel Gesua Sive. WHITE MILES D sold $10.30M worth of stock or 142,341 shares. The insider Blaser Brian J sold 58,200 shares worth $4.00M. 9,097 shares valued at $610,513 were sold by LANE ANDREW H on Wednesday, August 29. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of stock or 177,457 shares. $249,875 worth of stock was bought by Stratton John G on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Labs: A Long-Term Wealth Creator – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Abbott hepatitis B surface antigen test CE Mark’d – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 High-Growth Stocks Undervalued by the Market – Investorplace.com” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Abbott (ABT) Up 6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $8.62 million activity. ROCHE VINCENT also sold $850,000 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, November 1. Hassett Joseph sold $1.20 million worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Monday, August 27. $252,018 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Monday, December 3. Real Peter also sold $1.84 million worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Friday, August 31. 20,000 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares with value of $2.01M were sold by STATA RAY. Another trade for 5,003 shares valued at $420,402 was made by Henderson Gregory N. on Wednesday, January 2.

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $342.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astellas Pharma Japan Sedol 69 (ALPMF) by 207,966 shares to 17,600 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 20, 2019 : CVS, SO, ADI, ETR, GRMN, TRGP, HFC, NI, HSIC, BHC, LAMR, OC – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices (ADI) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SOXX, XLNX, ADI, TSM: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

