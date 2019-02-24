Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Decreased as Valuation Declined; Renaissance Group Has Increased Its Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $390,540 as Shares Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 3.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,629 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.83 million, down from 128,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $185.76. About 1.03 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 1.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 1,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,963 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.05 million, up from 82,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.13. About 581,808 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs $4.75 bln deal for U.S. Patriot missile system facing Russia; 17/04/2018 – More than 100 parts for NASA’s Orion capsule to be 3D printed; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Foreign defense customers unlikely to retaliate against us due to Trump tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 36 selling transactions for $58.43 million activity. $386,516 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Wednesday, November 7. Parini Michael also sold $715,260 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, January 22. Graney Thomas had sold 1,076 shares worth $207,926. $3.41 million worth of stock was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4. Shares for $20.08M were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 11. The insider Silva Paul M sold 4,247 shares worth $794,273.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 45,999 shares to 254,560 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 13,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bp Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,000 shares. 35,000 were accumulated by Edgewood Management Lc. Da Davidson & holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 22,533 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 5,450 shares. 9,000 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsrs. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 263 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity owns 540,817 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Tower Rech Capital (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa owns 398,803 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 151,483 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 14,688 shares. 220,000 were reported by Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership. Endurance Wealth owns 4,850 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,987 shares to 211,917 shares, valued at $31.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,571 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

