Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Comparing side by side

Both Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) are each other’s competitor in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga Inc. 907.21M 5.13 15.46M 0.03 107.94 The9 Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -8.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zynga Inc. and The9 Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga Inc. 1.70% 1.7% 1.4% The9 Limited 0.00% 50.6% -51.1%

Risk and Volatility

Zynga Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, The9 Limited’s 94.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Zynga Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, The9 Limited has 0.2 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Zynga Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The9 Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Zynga Inc. and The9 Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga Inc. 2 1 4 2.57 The9 Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Zynga Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.35% and an $4.61 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Zynga Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of The9 Limited are owned by institutional investors. Zynga Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. Competitively, The9 Limited has 45.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynga Inc. 1.38% -5.66% -8.25% -16.21% -3.93% -8.25% The9 Limited -13.51% -36.95% 3.23% 13.27% -37.7% -33.34%

For the past year Zynga Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than The9 Limited.

Summary

Zynga Inc. beats The9 Limited on 10 of the 11 factors.

Zynga Inc. develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on the Internet, social networking sites, and mobile platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers its online social games primarily under the Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille franchises. The companyÂ’s games are accessible on mobile platforms, Facebook, and other social networks, as well as Zynga.com. It also provides advertising services to advertising agencies and brokers. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students, as well as operates mobile advertising platform. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.