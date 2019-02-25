$0.13 EPS Expected for Triple-S Management (GTS); Wendys Co (WEN) Has 1.52 Sentiment

Analysts expect Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) to report $0.13 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.81 EPS change or 86.17% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. GTS’s profit would be $3.02M giving it 40.88 P/E if the $0.13 EPS is correct. After having $-0.97 EPS previously, Triple-S Management Corporation’s analysts see -113.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 62,062 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 29.75% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/04/2018 A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Triple-S Propiedad, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q OPER REV. $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Operating Rev $770.2M; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PREMIUMS EARNED WERE $752.0 MILLION, UP 7.1% FROM THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Wendys Co (WEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.43, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 128 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 84 trimmed and sold positions in Wendys Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 177.37 million shares, down from 186.43 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Wendys Co in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 55 Increased: 90 New Position: 38.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $116,100 activity. Shares for $8,200 were sold by Diaz Juan J.. The insider Clavell Luis A bought $49,540. On Tuesday, December 18 Garcia Rodriguez Roberto bought $74,760 worth of Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 4,683 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 18.55 million shares or 2.13% less from 18.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spark Investment Management Lc invested in 142,400 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 9,894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 8,139 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 29,800 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 450,155 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Grp Lp has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Usa Financial Portformulas Corp invested in 0.07% or 7,011 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 0% or 4,095 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.01% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 10,800 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Axa owns 31,700 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp holds 86,964 shares.

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $494.64 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 7.35M shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (WEN) has risen 14.78% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc holds 6.57% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company for 1.45 million shares. Trian Fund Management L.P. owns 31.63 million shares or 5.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eminence Capital Lp has 3.4% invested in the company for 12.08 million shares. The New York-based Horizon Kinetics Llc has invested 1.62% in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management, a Alabama-based fund reported 970,765 shares.