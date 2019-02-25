$0.15 EPS Expected for Endeavour Mining (EDV); TFI INTERNATIONAL COMMON SHARES (TFIFF) Sellers Decreased By 1.65% Their Shorts

TFI INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TFIFF) had a decrease of 1.65% in short interest. TFIFF’s SI was 894,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 1.65% from 909,500 shares previously. With 4,200 avg volume, 213 days are for TFI INTERNATIONAL INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)’s short sellers to cover TFIFF’s short positions. It closed at $29.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) to report $0.15 EPS on March, 12.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 78.57% from last quarter’s $0.7 EPS. T_EDV’s profit would be $16.38 million giving it 36.52 P/E if the $0.15 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 26,734 shares traded. Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The Company’s Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. It owns interests in five gold mines located in C??te d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Ghana. It currently has negative earnings. The company's mines and projects have a proven and probable mineral reserve of approximately 7.1 million ounces, as well as a measured and indicated mineral resource of 12.6 million ounces of gold.

