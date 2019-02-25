$0.24 EPS Expected for Crawford & Company (CRD.B); Urban Outfitters (URBN) Sentiment Is 1.16

Analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report $0.24 EPS on March, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. CRD_B’s profit would be $12.66M giving it 9.86 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Crawford & Company’s analysts see 60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.16% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 123,889 shares traded or 440.03% up from the average. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has declined 9.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.B News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Crawford and Norton Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA; 23/04/2018 LSI Industries Inc. Names Ronald D. Brown Interim CEO and Crawford Lipsey as Interim COO; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 24/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD announces photo contest; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Norton: Norton and Crawford Urge Adoption of Their Bill to Track Sexual Assault on Airplanes after House-Passed FAA; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD

Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.46, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 146 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 126 cut down and sold their equity positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 80.81 million shares, down from 81.50 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Urban Outfitters Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 96 Increased: 86 New Position: 60.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 1.61M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) has risen 15.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 22/03/2018 – ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition The former Urban Outfitters executive’s role had been in question for several months; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 12.4 PCT TO $856 MLN

Analysts await Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.69 per share. URBN’s profit will be $87.18M for 9.35 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Urban Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Sib Llc holds 7.07% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. for 263,038 shares. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc owns 59,956 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Swarthmore Group Inc has 1.53% invested in the company for 166,400 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has invested 1.5% in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.40 million shares.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: URBN, ITW, MSI – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Q4 Retail Earnings Season: A Cheat Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Feb 5, 2019 : BRX, SNAP, ET, S, ECA, M, CZR, MSFT, KURA, EA, AMGN, URBN – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Down 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Wholesale. It has a 15.65 P/E ratio. The firm retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

More notable recent Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crawford & Company declares $0.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crawford & Company® Announces Repurchase of Approximately 1.8 Million Shares of CRD-A and CRD-B – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within The Walt Disney, Allegion, Instructure, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, B. Riley Financial, and Donegal Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Crawford & Company Reports 2018 Third Quarter Results NYSE:CRD-A – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights FedEx, Honeywell International, Nielsen Holdings Plc, Changyou, JB Hunt Transport Services, and Eli Lilly â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.