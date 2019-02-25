$0.25 EPS Expected for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI); 6 Analysts Bullish Marathon Oil (MRO)

Among 9 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marathon Oil had 12 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 20 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24 to “Outperform”. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 15. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Mizuho. Evercore downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $26 target in Monday, December 10 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Sunday, November 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. See Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) to report $0.25 EPS on March, 4.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 733.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. T_GEI’s profit would be $36.14M giving it 21.21 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Gibson Energy Inc.’s analysts see 38.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 171,307 shares traded. Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gibson Energy Inc. provides movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids , water, oilfield waste, and refined products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. It operates through four divisions: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other. It has a 62.94 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates oil terminals located at Edmonton and Hardisty for aggregating and exporting oil and refined products; pipelines connected to the Hardisty Terminal; injection stations located in the United States; a crude oil processing facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; and processing, recovery, and disposal terminals located in Western Canada and the Northern United States.

More important recent Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) news were published by: Theglobeandmail.com which released: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A top-performing small-cap stock with 16 buy recommendations – The Globe and Mail” on October 02, 2018, also Theglobeandmail.com published article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail”, Theglobeandmail.com published: “Short sales on the TSX: Bearish investors are betting against stocks in this ‘faddish’ sector – The Globe and Mail” on January 11, 2018. More interesting news about Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form N-PX MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity. The insider Little Thomas Mitchell sold $2.43M.

More important recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marathon Oil Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Why Marathon Oil, AstraZeneca, and Bloomin’ Brands Jumped Today – Motley Fool”, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marathon Oil, Accuray, United Natural Foods, Systemax, Amgen, and NewLink Genetics â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold Marathon Oil Corporation shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 89,886 shares. Prudential Fin holds 2.16 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Old National Financial Bank In reported 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Thomas White Int holds 56,138 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 8,878 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 29,228 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,990 are owned by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 858,155 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tortoise Cap Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 16,174 shares. Compton Management Ri invested in 0.3% or 33,075 shares. Fdx Advsr has 25,603 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Mitchell Grp Inc Inc reported 3.13% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).