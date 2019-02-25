$0.25 EPS Expected for Steelcase Inc. (SCS); Cibc World Markets Has Raised By $79.14 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 42.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 39,512 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 132,602 shares with $265.60M value, up from 93,090 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $803.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1636.36. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is reportedly planning to offer a new credit card tailored to the needs of small business owners; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid

Analysts expect Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report $0.25 EPS on March, 19.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.17% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. SCS's profit would be $29.19M giving it 17.60 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Steelcase Inc.'s analysts see -30.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 258,958 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 2.41% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Steelcase Named One of the World's Most Admired Companies – GlobeNewswire" on January 28, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: "Steelcase (SCS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Zacks.com" published on February 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Steelcase Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire" on December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.32, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold Steelcase Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 73.39 million shares or 4.51% more from 70.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 77,795 shares. Pzena Ltd Liability Co has 2.93M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 7,852 are held by Numerixs Investment Technologies Inc. The Texas-based Next Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 14,113 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bailard reported 13,100 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.09% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 356,827 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Seabridge Inv Advisors Lc has 1.81% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 381,576 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 1,752 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 254,269 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 193 shares.

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category divisions. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s furniture systems portfolio comprises panel and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.62 million activity. WEGE PETER M II also sold $213,398 worth of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) on Friday, January 4. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $157,250 was made by Armbruster Sara E on Friday, September 28. On Tuesday, September 25 the insider Smith Allan W JR sold $259,560. 1,992 shares valued at $36,162 were sold by Ludwig James N on Wednesday, September 26. PEW ROBERT C III sold $285,237 worth of stock. 8,300 shares were sold by Alvarez Guillaume M, worth $156,755. Shares for $372,226 were sold by O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S on Thursday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,854 shares. Dock Street Asset reported 17,325 shares stake. Citigroup accumulated 290,304 shares. First Western Capital Mngmt stated it has 1.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Keybank Association Oh reported 173,127 shares. Moreover, Tanaka Cap Management has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Crawford Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 380 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 309,674 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 173 shares. First Personal Ser accumulated 0.25% or 388 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.55% or 54,608 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Partners, a California-based fund reported 13,109 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% or 7,514 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Associate Ltd Com stated it has 28,734 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 15 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2000 target in Friday, October 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $62.18 million activity. 1,726 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $4.01M worth of stock. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.22M worth of stock or 2,055 shares. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21 million. Huttenlocher Daniel P also sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) stake by 103,200 shares to 46,500 valued at $2.26M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) stake by 5,419 shares and now owns 76,846 shares. Grace W R & Co Del New Com (NYSE:GRA) was reduced too.