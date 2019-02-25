$0.31 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS); TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ORDINARY SHARES (TLGHF) Shorts Lowered By 1.05%

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report $0.31 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 72.22% from last quarter’s $0.18 EPS. KINS’s profit would be $3.33M giving it 13.62 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s analysts see -8.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.89. About 6,110 shares traded. Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) has declined 20.63% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KINS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Kingstone Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KINS); 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED 39.5% TO $22.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Thatcher to Also Be President of Kingstone Insurance Co; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Net $1.93M; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC QTRLY NET COMBINED RATIO OF 89.9% COMPARED TO 79.6%; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone 4Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/03/2018 – Kingstone: Dale Thatcher Elected as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Kingstone: ‘January Deep Freeze’ Hurt 1Q Results But Core Business Remains Highly Profitable and Growing; 14/03/2018 – KINGSTONE COMPANIES INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $8.90, AN INCREASE OF 24.5% COMPARED TO $7.15 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. TLGHF’s SI was 826,000 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 834,800 shares previously. It closed at $43.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company has market cap of $181.40 million. The firm provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It has a 31.15 P/E ratio. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 9 insider sales for $1.30 million activity. The insider GOLDSTEIN BARRY sold $145,229. Yankus William L had bought 2,000 shares worth $32,140 on Friday, November 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.60, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold Kingstone Companies, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 5.32 million shares or 0.03% less from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tcw Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 90,504 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 441,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 3,500 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Acr Alpine Research Ltd Liability Co stated it has 215,856 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Banc Funds Company Limited Company reported 209,083 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 0% in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Punch & Associates Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 169,600 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) for 2,556 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 67,374 shares. Kennedy Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 8,184 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS). Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 65,200 shares.

More notable recent Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kingstone Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hemp, Inc. Announces Latest Arizona Hemp Regulatory Updates as 500-Acre Veteran Village Kins Community Ramps Up Operations – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hemp, Inc. Updates Shareholders on its Strategic Plan and Current Focus to Help Build the Infrastructure for the Industrial Hemp Industry – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hemp, Inc. Celebrates Emerging Hemp Program in Puerto Rico as CEO Scouts Land for Hemp Growing Eco-Village and Other Hemp Growing Partners – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hemp, Inc. Announces Further Expansion in Tourism Market Through Joint Venture with Arizona Retail Store Hemp Healthcare to Sell High-end CBD and Hemp Products – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.