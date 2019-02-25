$0.37 EPS Expected for Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII); Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) SI Increased By 1.26%

Analysts expect Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) to report $0.37 EPS on March, 13.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. T_VII’s profit would be $130.48M giving it 6.89 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, Seven Generations Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -30.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 299,112 shares traded. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) had an increase of 1.26% in short interest. TNDM’s SI was 4.65M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 1.26% from 4.59M shares previously. With 1.96M avg volume, 2 days are for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s short sellers to cover TNDM’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 582,258 shares traded. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) has risen 1365.83% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1365.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TNDM News: 28/03/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC TNDM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $5; 13/03/2018 – Tandem Fintech ‘natural’ fit; 07/03/2018 Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentations; 19/04/2018 – ELVALHALCOR ELHA.AT SAYS TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION AND INSTALLATION OF FOUR-STAND TANDEM ALUMINIUM HOT FINISHING IN THE OINOFYTA PLANT; 10/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE- AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD ABOUT $81.9 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH; 19/04/2018 – Note the rising risks at $TNDM in our new report, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk at; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 26/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC – TIMING FOR AVAILABILITY OF TANDEM PRODUCTS IN ITALY HAS NOT YET BEEN ANNOUNCED; 19/04/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM): Pumping Up Risk

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The firm holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 544,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. It has a 13.42 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had gross proved plus probable reserves of 1,535 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; and t:slim G4 insulin delivery system, a touch-screen pump with an integrated CGM system.

