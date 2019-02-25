$-0.41 EPS Expected for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH); Last Week Kirby (KEX) Coverage

Analysts expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report $-0.41 EPS on March, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.37 EPS previously, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 10.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 1.25M shares traded or 81.54% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 72.26% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTPH); 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 14/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Invest Board Exits Position in Tetraphase; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 19/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Surgical Infection Society; 06/03/2018 Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 46c; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Among 2 analysts covering Kirby (NYSE:KEX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kirby had 2 analyst reports since October 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. See Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) latest ratings:

25/01/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

29/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $91 New Target: $90 Maintain

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. 52,934 shares were sold by PYNE J H, worth $4.65M on Monday, August 27. $446,100 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Miller Monte J. The insider Husted Amy D. sold 1,200 shares worth $89,742. Grzebinski David W also sold $605,854 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) on Friday, February 1. DRAGG RONALD A had sold 630 shares worth $46,796 on Friday, February 1. The insider O’Neil Christian G. sold $348,438.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It has a 59.89 P/E ratio. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges.

More recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kirby Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter/Full Year Results and Signs Agreement to Purchase the Marine Transportation Fleet of Cenac Marine Services, LLC – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corp (KEX) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.46. About 247,903 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has risen 11.42% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold Kirby Corporation shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 55.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 54.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Co has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 160 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 34,825 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 711 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 69,637 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 350 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 0.05% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 9,976 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.03% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,360 shares. Parametric Port Lc reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Greenwood Cap Associates Limited Liability Co, South Carolina-based fund reported 3,040 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 9,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 672,603 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 148,316 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 35,784 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11,995 activity. $11,995 worth of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) shares were sold by Dumas Jacques.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.39, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 21.44 million shares or 5.50% more from 20.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 163,800 shares. Axa invested in 216,337 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Manchester Capital Management Ltd, Vermont-based fund reported 14,984 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). State Street owns 1.20M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 98,840 were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Lc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). D E Shaw & invested in 25,990 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% or 43,774 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Tekla Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 859,322 shares. 4.32 million are held by Blackrock. California-based Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH).

Among 3 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TTPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical had 3 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. WBB Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 6 report. FBR Capital maintained Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) on Tuesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.