$0.47 EPS Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP); Shorts at WEBJET LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (WEBJF) Raised By 10.37%

WEBJET LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) had an increase of 10.37% in short interest. WEBJF’s SI was 18,100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 10.37% from 16,400 shares previously. It closed at $8.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to report $0.47 EPS on March, 25.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 291.67% from last quarter's $0.12 EPS. PUMP's profit would be $47.10M giving it 9.85 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.53 EPS previously, ProPetro Holding Corp.'s analysts see -11.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 606,711 shares traded. ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has declined 20.46% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel divisions. It has a 32.7 P/E ratio. The firm enables its clients to compare, combine, and book travel flights, hotel accommodation, holiday package deals, car hire, travel insurance, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

ProPetro Holding Corp. provides oilfield services. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm offers hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and surface air drilling services to upstream gas and oil companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin. It has a 12.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s fleet consists of 10 hydraulic fracturing units.

