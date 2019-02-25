$-0.54 EPS Expected for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN); Primecap Management Company Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Position

Analysts expect CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $-0.54 EPS on March, 20.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.47% from last quarter’s $-0.59 EPS. After having $0.29 EPS previously, CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s analysts see -286.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 2,011 shares traded. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Primecap Management Company decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 0.79% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 40,299 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock declined 1.06%. The Primecap Management Company holds 5.06 million shares with $761.40 million value, down from 5.11M last quarter. Deere & Co now has $53.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 1.03M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 2.70% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 22/03/2018 – Deere & Co. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $20.07 million. The Company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs.

Primecap Management Company increased Glaukos stake by 54,500 shares to 269,000 valued at $17.46 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 35,300 shares and now owns 808,646 shares. Siemens was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Deere had 10 analyst reports since September 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18300 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by CFRA. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 23. Credit Suisse maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 23 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DE in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 13.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.55 million activity. May John C II sold $1.87M worth of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Thursday, January 17. Kalathur Rajesh sold 11,133 shares worth $1.69M.