$0.61 EPS Expected for KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE); Avalon Global Asset Management Lowered Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Holding By $810,000

Analysts expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to report $0.61 EPS on March, 6.KLXE’s profit would be $13.64 million giving it 11.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.83 EPS previously, KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -26.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 51,657 shares traded. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 10% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock declined 25.37%. The Avalon Global Asset Management Llc holds 45,000 shares with $7.31M value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $19.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $149.26. About 966,753 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $90

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore gas and oil producing regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $640.90 million. The firm offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It has a 116.5 P/E ratio. It serves gas and oil companies, and project management firms.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Sib Ltd Liability reported 7.58% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 1,133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank has invested 0.24% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). North Star Mgmt owns 210 shares. 3,760 were accumulated by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas. Moreover, Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 86,698 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Patten & Patten Tn reported 22,705 shares stake. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 2,238 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 65,900 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 11,157 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Mngmt reported 3,053 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $674.67 million activity. Shares for $62.39 million were sold by Wilson Dennis J..

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 30,420 shares to 70,420 valued at $4.12 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 50,000 shares. Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 24 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, December 3. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 31 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 31 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, December 17. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $162 target in Friday, August 31 report. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 24 to “Buy”.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on March, 26. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, up 27.07% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.33 per share. LULU’s profit will be $222.08M for 22.08 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.33% EPS growth.

