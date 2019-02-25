$0.62 EPS Expected for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB); Unifi New (UFI) Sellers Increased By 14.9% Their Shorts

Unifi Inc New (NYSE:UFI) had an increase of 14.9% in short interest. UFI’s SI was 502,100 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 14.9% from 437,000 shares previously. With 129,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Unifi Inc New (NYSE:UFI)’s short sellers to cover UFI’s short positions. The SI to Unifi Inc New’s float is 3.44%. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 23,038 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 34.61% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Business Update; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI – FOR FISCAL 2018, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS NET SALES PERFORMANCE WILL BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT

Analysts expect Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to report $0.62 EPS on March, 14.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 169.57% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. TPB’s profit would be $12.12M giving it 16.21 P/E if the $0.62 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Turning Point Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 31.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 34,313 shares traded. Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has risen 64.54% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TPB News: 09/05/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC TPB.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 16 PCT; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Turning Point Brands Inc’s Refi Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 12% to 18%; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS NAMES ROBERT LAVAN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; PROMOTES BRIAN WIGGINTON TO VICE PRESIDENT — FINANCE, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER AND BRAD BEARD TO VICE PRESIDENT — FINANCE, BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – TURNING POINT BRANDS INC – LAVAN WILL SUCCEED COMPANY’S PREVIOUS CFO, MARK STEGEMAN; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands 1Q EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands 4Q Adj EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – Turning Point Brands Expects a 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate to Be 24%; 08/03/2018 – Turning Point Brands Sees FY18 Volume Growth of 4% to 6%

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets smokeless and smoking tobacco products in the United States. The company has market cap of $785.88 million. It operates in three divisions: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. It has a 33.17 P/E ratio. The Smokeless Products segment makes and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

