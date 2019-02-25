$-0.70 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR); Seaspine Holdings (SPNE) Shorts Decreased By 24.64%

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report $-0.70 EPS on March, 7.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.14 EPS. After having $-0.56 EPS previously, Nektar Therapeutics’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 2,437 shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 33.14% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/05/2018 – Nektar at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its Immuno-Oncology Programs at the American Association for Cancer Resea; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – NEKTAR AND TAKEDA WILL EACH MAINTAIN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS TO THEIR RESPECTIVE INVESTIGATIONAL MEDICINES; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 09/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Global Blood Therapeutics Rallied While Improving FDA Policies To Help Nektar; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter

Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) had a decrease of 24.64% in short interest. SPNE’s SI was 235,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 24.64% from 312,100 shares previously. With 109,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Seaspine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)’s short sellers to cover SPNE’s short positions. The SI to Seaspine Holdings Corporation’s float is 2.2%. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 88,807 shares traded. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) has risen 73.14% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SPNE News: 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $135 MLN TO $139 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 2.5 TO 5.5 PCT; 11/05/2018 – SEASPINE IN EQUITY DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR UP TO $50M COMMON SHRS; 20/04/2018 – DJ SeaSpine Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPNE); 03/05/2018 – SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP SPNE.O – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $0.50; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 07/03/2018 SeaSpine to Participate in the 38th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – SeaSpine Holdings 1Q Rev $33.2M

More notable recent SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SeaSpine Appoints Kim Commins-Tzoumakas and Renee Gaeta to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SeaSpine to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kuros Biosciences Signs Agreement to Supply SeaSpine with Bone Graft Incorporating Kuros’s Advanced Submicron Surface Technology – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Strategic Partnership between SeaSpine and Implanet in the United States – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SeaSpine Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:SPNE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company has market cap of $331.74 million. The firm provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.93 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $6.77 million activity. 4,016 Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares with value of $153,612 were sold by Thomsen Jillian B.. $255,645 worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares were sold by CHESS ROBERT. Another trade for 63,000 shares valued at $2.70 million was sold by Nicholson John. The insider Doberstein Stephen K sold $173,043. Labrucherie Gil M sold $249,199 worth of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Friday, November 16. 6,750 shares were sold by Ajer Jeffrey Robert, worth $383,130 on Thursday, September 20. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $673,900 was made by GREER R SCOTT on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meridian Contrarian Fund Q4 2018 Commentary – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nektar -5.9% as it reports urothelial cancer study – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Gained 29% in January – Nasdaq” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, COTY – Nasdaq” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura bearish on Xencor in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.62, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 82 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 154.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 157.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 600 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 583 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0.01% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 10,394 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd holds 258,386 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 408,834 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 48,771 shares. Art Advisors Llc invested in 0.06% or 23,346 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.46% or 118,710 shares. 5,002 are held by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 48,092 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% or 111,036 shares in its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 22,183 are owned by Norinchukin Natl Bank The.

Among 6 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since November 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained the shares of NKTR in report on Thursday, November 8 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Tuesday, November 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by H.C. Wainwright.