$0.93 EPS Expected for Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT); Southeast Asset Advisors Has Decreased By $1.04 Million Its Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 55.39% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,946 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 36.78%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 4,789 shares with $840,000 value, down from 10,735 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $10.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $140.5. About 607,992 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. It has a 14.05 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold Hospitality Properties Trust shares while 93 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 116.83 million shares or 1.03% more from 115.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 11 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $52.26 million activity. On Monday, November 26 the insider HELEN SUZANNE L sold $1.37M. On Thursday, December 6 the insider BALCAEN FILIP bought $2.74M. $313,877 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by Carson Brian. 500 shares were bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE, worth $59,500. On Friday, November 30 Patton Rodney David sold $95,583 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 763 shares. Thiers Bernard had sold 5,000 shares worth $950,000. LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S had sold 13,400 shares worth $2.50 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 65 investors sold MHK shares while 150 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 53.84 million shares or 5.39% less from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 10 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 4 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Mohawk Industries had 13 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Friday, October 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Monday, October 29. SunTrust maintained Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Raymond James. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 29. As per Monday, October 29, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.