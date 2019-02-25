12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Casella Waste Sys (CWST) Position by $1.32 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Market Value Declined While Trust Company Of Toledo Na Trimmed by $326,274 Its Position

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (CWST) by 15.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 42,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,407 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.41M, down from 281,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 346,241 shares traded or 26.15% up from the average. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 41.19% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CWST News: 14/03/2018 – CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS – PROCEEDS TO BE LOANED TO CASELLA TO FINANCE COSTS OF CERTAIN OF CASELLA’S SOLID WASTE LANDFILL FACILITIES, AMONG OTHERS; 08/03/2018 Casella Waste Access Event Set By First Analysis for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 To Casella’s Finance Authority Of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds; 13/04/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 27/03/2018 – Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of Finance Authority of Maine Solid Waste Disposal Revenue Bonds and Remarketed; 23/04/2018 – DJ Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWST); 03/05/2018 – Casella Waste Systems 1Q Rev $147.5M; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Casella Waste at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By First Analysis

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.00M, down from 56,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 3.29 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Encouraged by Activity of Imfinzi Monotherapy Observed in Trial; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. SCHMITT DAVID L sold $322,974 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Johnson Edwin D sold $624,000 worth of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) on Friday, September 7.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 200,660 shares to 998,660 shares, valued at $34.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 33.46 million shares or 0.64% less from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.05% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 4,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.04% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 18,712 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Management reported 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Tdam Usa Inc stated it has 0.02% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Macquarie Grp has invested 0.07% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,844 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 6,440 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited holds 3,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Vanguard Inc has 0% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 432,327 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 470,614 shares.

Analysts await Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. CWST’s profit will be $6.98 million for 59.38 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Casella Waste Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Toledo Na, which manages about $392.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,170 shares to 11,747 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited reported 28,337 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 1.32M shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Bamco reported 754 shares stake. Argi Invest Limited Liability invested in 11,530 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Co Adv holds 0.61% or 17,899 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 126,360 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Spark Mngmt Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 99,200 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc reported 8,406 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Associate Lc accumulated 52,742 shares. Heritage Investors Management Corp holds 89,452 shares. Arrow accumulated 9,491 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Marathon Cap Mgmt owns 2,361 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Company owns 110,368 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. C Wide A S has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $21.78 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J sold $5.40 million worth of stock or 60,000 shares. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of stock or 42,450 shares. Another trade for 16,850 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A.

