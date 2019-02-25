21st Century Fox (FOXA) Stock “Buy” Rating Reconfirmed at Buckingham; The TP is Set to $54; Shorts at Tottenham Acquisition I Limited – Ordinary Shares (TOTA) Raised By 37.5%

In an analyst note made public on Monday, 25 February, 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) stock “Buy” was restate at Buckingham. They currently have a $54 target price on the stock. Buckingham’s target price gives a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s previous close.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOTA) had an increase of 37.5% in short interest. TOTA’s SI was 2,200 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 37.5% from 1,600 shares previously. With 19,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Tottenham Acquisition I Limited – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:TOTA)’s short sellers to cover TOTA’s short positions. It closed at $10.02 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment firm primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $94.17 billion. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment divisions. It has a 6.83 P/E ratio. The firm produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 11.52 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since February 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox has $54 highest and $49 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 1.24% above currents $50.87 stock price. Twenty-First Century Fox had 3 analyst reports since September 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 15.