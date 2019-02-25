2U Inc. (TWOU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI)

Both 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 383.35M 10.59 42.65M -0.78 0.00 Ellie Mae Inc. 480.27M 7.20 22.57M 0.67 96.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of 2U Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. -11.13% -7.9% -6.5% Ellie Mae Inc. 4.70% 4.3% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.33 beta indicates that 2U Inc. is 67.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Ellie Mae Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 6.3. Competitively, Ellie Mae Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ellie Mae Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

2U Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Ellie Mae Inc. 2 5 2 2.22

The upside potential is 17.01% for 2U Inc. with consensus price target of $82. Competitively Ellie Mae Inc. has a consensus price target of $83, with potential downside of -16.16%. The results provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than Ellie Mae Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2U Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Ellie Mae Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -1.03% 1.35% -32.11% -37.4% -5.96% -10.42% Ellie Mae Inc. -4.82% -4.84% -36.93% -40.46% -27.62% -28.38%

For the past year 2U Inc. was less bearish than Ellie Mae Inc.

Summary

Ellie Mae Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. Its Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies. The companyÂ’s Encompass solutions and services also include Encompass Product and Pricing Service to compare loans offered by lenders and investors; Encompass Flood Service to order and transfer flood zone determination; Encompass CRM to manage contacts, leads, and marketing campaigns; Encompass 4506-T Service, an integrated income verification solution; Encompass Appraisal Central to order, track, and retrieve appraisal reports; and Encompass Fraud Service to order collateral and non-collateral based fraud risk reports. In addition, it offers Encompass Consumer Connect enables lenders to deliver an online loan origination experience for borrowers; Encompass TPO WebCenter for loan level interaction; Encompass TPO Connect, which provides a Web experience for wholesale and correspondent lending channels; and Encompass Loan Officer Connect used for loan officers. Further, the company offers research and reference, education, documentation, and data and analytics products under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.