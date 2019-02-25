A T & T (T) Shareholder Eastern Bank Upped Its Stake by $892,419; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Abner Herrman & Brock Cut Its Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 19.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 8.50M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 06/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom bid for Qualcomm: The saga so far; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Tensions Ease Over ZTE Aid, Qualcomm Reversal (Video); 16/03/2018 – Son of Qualcomm Co-Founder Was Stripped of Executive Chairman Title Amid Broadcom Fight; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 09/03/2018 – TREASURY’S MNUCHIN SAYS PREPARED TO USE CFIUS POWER TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY IN QUALCOMM-BROADCOM REVIEW; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND FACEBOOK EXPECT TO BEGIN TRIALS OF INTEGRATED SOLUTION MID-2019; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 10 DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AS OF HOLDING OF ANNUAL MEETING

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 27,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,796 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.17 million, up from 156,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 10.52 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $699.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,784 shares to 696,793 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $12.25 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H sold $2.03 million worth of stock. AMON CRISTIANO R had sold 18,323 shares worth $1.10 million. Rosenberg Donald J sold $347,746 worth of stock.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Skyworks Solutions vs. Qualcomm – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm Earnings: QCOM Stock Surges on Strong Q2 Earnings Forecast – Nasdaq” published on January 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PKW, ORCL, CSCO, QCOM: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How to play the U.S./China tech war – Barron’s – Seeking Alpha” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ITC decides on Apple, Qualcomm March 26 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Axa, France-based fund reported 2.85M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 20,040 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.13% or 17,866 shares. Eqis Cap Inc has invested 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 12,492 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.3% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Harvest Cap Management Inc has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Capital Investment Limited Liability has 0.8% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.2% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4.22 million shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 45,551 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel reported 111,776 shares. 1.22M are held by Factory Mutual Insurance Commerce. Delta Management Lc invested in 1.77% or 40,415 shares. Sterling Cap Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 917,179 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 53 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: A Value Play With Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Management Must Repay Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Ugly Good – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.98% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). America First Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust holds 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 145,027 shares. 54,787 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri has 1.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,749 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Btc Capital Mngmt reported 6,016 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2.21M shares. 14,248 were accumulated by Horizon Kinetics Llc. Stelac Advisory Ltd Llc holds 3,614 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 137,841 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Markston Ltd Llc holds 426,930 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Inc Or invested in 0.27% or 26,246 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Inc Adv stated it has 92,883 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 51,522 are held by Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,440 shares to 186,683 shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Int’l Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,566 shares, and cut its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC).