Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 5.34M 58.08 45.03M -0.96 0.00 Affimed N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

Demonstrates Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -843.26% -27.7% -26.4% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -82.1% -63.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta means Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s 265.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Affimed N.V. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 2 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 286.40% and an $25 average price target. On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 32.74% and its average price target is $4.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Affimed N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 42.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33.5% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.7% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 9.88% 2.85% -33.26% -43.15% -42.97% -43.15% Affimed N.V. -20.09% -9.6% -25.42% 70.48% 88.42% 175.38%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -43.15% weaker performance while Affimed N.V. has 175.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.